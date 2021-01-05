Vonn, who registered three tackles (one solo) in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, finished up the 2020 season with 113 tackles (67 solo), five passes defended and three forced fumbles in 16 games.

In his fifth season as a pro, Vonn recorded career highs in both tackles and forced fumbles, but didn't record a sack this year. The safety played the most amount of Cincinnati's defensive snaps this year (1,059 snaps) and will continue to be a reliable asset as he is signed throughout the 2022 campaign with the Bengals. After spending four seasons with the Saints, the Ohio State product has reached triple digits in tackles and has more than proved he is a steady fantasy factor.