Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Back in action

Burfict (hip) will make his return Sunday against the Ravens.

Burfict practiced on a limited basis each day this week, representing an improvement from the past several weeks where he was ruled out prior to the official release of the inactive list. While his exact snap count will be uncertain due to injury, Burfict should at least see some playing time with multiple starting linebackers in Nick Vigil (knee) and Preston Brown (leg) on the inactive list.

