Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Candidate to be released
The Bengals may move on from Burfict (concussion) during the offseason, ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell reports.
Burfict played just 43 games the past five seasons, limited by a mixture of suspensions (three), concussions (seven documented) and other injuries. He's only 28 years old, but his peak form hasn't been seen since 2016 and the new coaching staff doesn't have any investment. Burfict has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $33.2 million extension, with a dead cap charge of only $1.8 million if the Bengals decide to release him, per overthecap.com. He'd presumably need to accept a pay cut to have any chance at staying in Cincinnati.
