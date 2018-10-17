Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Clear of shoulder injury
Burfict (shoulder) is not present on Wednesday's injury report.
Burfict sustained the shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, but still played 61 of 73 defensive snaps. The 28-year-old has 15 tackles (eight solo) with two pass breakups in two games since returning from suspension in Week 5.
