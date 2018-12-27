Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Concussion issues mounting
Burfict's (concussion) career could be in jeopardy as he has officially sustained seven career concussions, including two in the last month, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
The more worrying part of this equation is that Burfict could very well have suffered additional concussions that went undiagnosed, complicating the issue even further. The 28-year-old is currently in the concussion protocol following Sunday's loss to the Browns, and it seems fairly unlikely he'll be able to play Week 17 with his career seemingly hanging in the balance.
