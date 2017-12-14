Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Burfict (concussion) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Burfict hasn't practiced since sustaining a concussion against the Steelers in Week 13, leaving his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings in serious doubt. The Bengals are already shorthanded at linebacker with Nick Vigil (ankle) considered a candidate for injured reserve, so if Burfict remains unavailable this week, the team could bring in some reinforcement for the second level.