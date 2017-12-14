Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Doesn't return Wednesday
Burfict (concussion) did not participate at the Bengals' practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Burfict has not practiced since sustaining the concussion against the Steelers in Week 13, and his status for Sunday's game in Minnesota is severely in doubt. The Bengals are already short-handed at linebacker with Nick Vigil (ankle) a candidate for injured reserve, and could be forced to do some roster tweaking should Burfict be unavailable.
More News
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Ruled out Sunday, as expected•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: No practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Ruled out with head injury•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Tallies second sack of season•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Won't be suspended•
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.