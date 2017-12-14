Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Doesn't return Wednesday

Burfict (concussion) did not participate at the Bengals' practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Burfict has not practiced since sustaining the concussion against the Steelers in Week 13, and his status for Sunday's game in Minnesota is severely in doubt. The Bengals are already short-handed at linebacker with Nick Vigil (ankle) a candidate for injured reserve, and could be forced to do some roster tweaking should Burfict be unavailable.