Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Doubtful for Sunday

Burfict (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Burfict sat out of practice this week, so with nothing but pride to play for Sunday, the doubtful designation isn't much of a surprise. If he indeed sits out Sunday, expect a mix of Jordan Evans and Hardy Nickerson to fill in at weak-side linebacker.

