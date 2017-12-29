Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Doubtful for Sunday
Burfict (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Burfict sat out of practice this week, so with nothing but pride to play for Sunday, the doubtful designation isn't much of a surprise. If he indeed sits out Sunday, expect a mix of Jordan Evans and Hardy Nickerson to fill in at weak-side linebacker.
More News
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Fails to practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Leaves game Sunday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Logs full practice Friday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Out for Week 15•
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.