Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Enters concussion protocol
Burfict was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol after being removed from Monday's 23-20 loss to the Steelers in the fourth quarter with a head injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Burfict was carted off the field on a backboard after he was on the receiving end of a hard hit from Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster. Though Burfict was able to hop off the cart under his own power once he arrived in the locker room, his placement in the protocol prevented him from returning to the contest and clouds his status for the Bengals' Week 14 matchup with the Bears. More information on Burfict's condition should be known when the Bengals resume practicing Wednesday.
