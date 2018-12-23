Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Exits game with concussion

Burfict suffered a concussion during Sunday's game against the Browns and is ruled out to return, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Burfict, who missed the Bengals' last two games in the league-mandated concussion protocol, suffered some friendly fire on a hit from Sam Hubbard and was forced to exit versus the Browns. The veteran linebacker will remain sidelined for the duration of Sunday's contest with the seventh concussion of his career.