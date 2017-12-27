Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Fails to practice Wednesday

Burfict (shoulder) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burfict returned from a two-game absence due to a concussion to suit up for the Week 16 win over the Lions, only to exit early after hurting his shoulder. With little on the line for the Bengals during the season finale Sunday against the Ravens, don't be surprised if Burfict is held out of the contest if he's less than 100 percent healthy before the weekend.