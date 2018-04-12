Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Four-game suspension confirmed
The NFL made Burfict's four-game suspension official for a violation of the policy on performance-enhancing substances, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The ban had been lingering on the fringes for nearly one month, but the league confirmed Burfict will miss the first four games of the 2018 campaign only days before the start of the Bengals' offseason program. He'll be able to take part on those workouts and all practices and games during training camp and the preseason. That being said, the tackle maven won't take the field until at least Week 5 of the regular season, depending upon where the team's bye lands. Expect Jordan Evans and Carl Lawson to fill in the gap at weak-side linebacker during Burfict's absence.
More News
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Facing another suspension•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Misses six games in 2017•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Downgraded for Week 17•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Fails to practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Leaves game Sunday•
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...