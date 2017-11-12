Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Gets ejected Sunday
Burfict was ejected from Sunday's game against the Titans after apparently bumping an official.
As caught on this video, Burfict seemingly pushed the official's hand away, leading to his ejection. It wasn't much, but it's tough to give him the benefit of the doubt, due to his history of unnecessary roughness. Burfict started both the 2016 and 2017 seasons with three-game suspensions because of dangerous hits against defenseless players. The sixth-year linebacker has accrued 38 tackles (28 solo) and one sack this season, and Vincent Rey will be tasked with picking up Burfict's duties for the rest of the afternoon -- possibly longer if Burfict receives a suspension.
