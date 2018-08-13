Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Injures foot at practice
Burfict (suspension) limped off the field at Monday's practice, Jay Morrison of Cox Media Group reports.
Burfict removed his right shoe at the end of practice and was then taken away on a cart. It sounds like a foot or ankle injury, rather than a recurrence of the hamstring issue that held him out for the first week of training camp. In addition to the injury woes, Burfict will serve a four-game suspension at the beginning of the regular season, leaving Jordan Evans as the favorite to start at weakside linebacker throughout September.
More News
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Will not play Thursday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Medically cleared•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Lands on NFI list•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Four-game suspension confirmed•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Facing another suspension•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Misses six games in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...