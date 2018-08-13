Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Injures foot at practice

Burfict (suspension) limped off the field at Monday's practice, Jay Morrison of Cox Media Group reports.

Burfict removed his right shoe at the end of practice and was then taken away on a cart. It sounds like a foot or ankle injury, rather than a recurrence of the hamstring issue that held him out for the first week of training camp. In addition to the injury woes, Burfict will serve a four-game suspension at the beginning of the regular season, leaving Jordan Evans as the favorite to start at weakside linebacker throughout September.

