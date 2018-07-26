Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Lands on NFI list

Burfict (suspension) was placed on the Bengals' Non-Football Injury list Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Set to serve a four-game suspension after violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs, Burfict also has an apparent injury to worry about as he prepares for the 2018 campaign. There weren't any reports that emerged during the Bengals' offseason program that Burfict was banged up, but Geoff Hobson of the team's official site relays that it's believed the linebacker is nursing a tight hamstring. With Burfict on track to miss the first four weeks of the season regardless of his health, Jordan Evans and Carl Lawson could be poised to take on enhanced roles on the weak side.

