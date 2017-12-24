Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Leaves game Sunday
Burfict suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's game against the Lions, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.comreports.
Burfict was injured after hurrying Matthew Stafford into throwing an interception. he had recorded three tackles (two solo) before departing, and his status for Week 17 at Baltimore is questionable.
More News
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Logs full practice Friday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Out for Week 15•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...