Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Leaves game Sunday

Burfict suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's game against the Lions, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.comreports.

Burfict was injured after hurrying Matthew Stafford into throwing an interception. he had recorded three tackles (two solo) before departing, and his status for Week 17 at Baltimore is questionable.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories