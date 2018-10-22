Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Leaves game with hip injury
Burfict injured his left hip and has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
The extent of Burfict's injury isn't clear. Jordan Evans and Hardy Nickerson would be in line for added reps if the linebacker is required to miss any games.
More News
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Clear of shoulder injury•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Leaves with shoulder injury•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Workload undecided for Week 5•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Returns from suspension•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Remains missing from practice•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Missing practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7