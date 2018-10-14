Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Leaves with shoulder injury
Burfict injured his shoulder in the second quarter of Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
Burfict got injured while trying to tackle the Steelers' Vance McDonald, who shed multiple tackles on the play. He's currently on the sideline rather than the locker room and hasn't yet been ruled out to return.
