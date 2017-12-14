Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Limited at practice Thursday

Burfict (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

This is an encouraging sign for Burfict after the linebacker was held out of Wednesday's practice entirely, and it's the first time he's taken the field since suffering the concussion in Week 13. If Burfict is able to continue practicing, there is a good chance he'll manage to clear the concussion protocol by Sunday.