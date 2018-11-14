Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Limited in practice Wednesday
Burfict (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Burfict continues to progress in his recovery from a hip injury sustained during a Week 7 game against the Chiefs. The 28-year-old's limited participation in practice is a step in the right direction, and it appears that Burfict has a chance of playing against the Ravens on Sunday. With fellow starting linebackers Preston Brown (leg) and Nick Vigil (knee) also nursing injuries, Burfit's presence would be a significant boost to Cincinnati's defense.
