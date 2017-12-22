Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Limited participant Thursday

Burfict (concussion) logged a limited practice session Thursday, Jay Morrison of Cox Media Group reports.

Burfict has been dealing with a concussion since Week 13. The fact that the talented linebacker was able to practice at all is a good sign, but he will still need to log a full session and be cleared by an independent neurologist before suiting up for Sunday's contest against the Lions.

