Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Logs full practice Friday
Burfict (concussion) was a full participant at Friday's practice and is on pace to play Sunday against the Lions.
Burfict's return to full participation in practice bodes well for his chances at playing Sunday, barring any setbacks. The starting outside linebacker's potential return would result in a reduced role for Jordan Evans, who has logged at least 55 snaps in each of the Bengals' past three games.
