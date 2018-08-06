Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Medically cleared
Burfict was medically cleared from the NFI list Monday after dealing with an apparent hamstring injury, the Bengals' official site reports.
Burfict is still due to serve a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs, but he'll be eligible to practice Monday with the apparent hamstring injury seemingly behind him. He likely won't play in the Bengals' preseason opener Thursday against the Bears, but could appear in the team's second exhibition contest next Saturday versus the Cowboys if he avoids any setbacks. During his absence, expect Carl Lawson and Jordan Evans to see additional reps in the weakside linebacker spot.
