Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Misses six games in 2017

Burfict recorded 69 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble over 10 games in 2017.

Burfict is a force to be reckoned with when available, but he's had trouble staying on the field in recent seasons due to a combination of suspensions and injuries. The case was no different in 2017, as Burfict was suspended for the first three games of the season after being deemed to have made an illegal hit in the preseason and was ejected from another in Week 10 after making contact with an official. He then missed three of the final four games with a concussion and shoulder injury. The 27-year-old is set to return in 2018 after signing a three-year extension with the Bengals in September, but it might be unrealistic for IDP owners to count on him being available for the entire campaign.