Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Missing practice

Burfict (ankle, suspension) isn't practicing Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Burfict limped off the field at the end of Monday's practice and was taken back to the locker room on a cart. He's already suspended for the first four weeks of the regular season, so only a severe injury would impact his prospects for the upcoming campaign. Jordan Evans is the favorite to fill in at weakside linebacker, offering ample IDP potential if he also locks down a role in the nickel defense.

