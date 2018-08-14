Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Missing practice
Burfict (ankle, suspension) isn't practicing Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Burfict limped off the field at the end of Monday's practice and was taken back to the locker room on a cart. He's already suspended for the first four weeks of the regular season, so only a severe injury would impact his prospects for the upcoming campaign. Jordan Evans is the favorite to fill in at weakside linebacker, offering ample IDP potential if he also locks down a role in the nickel defense.
More News
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Injures foot at practice•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Will not play Thursday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Medically cleared•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Lands on NFI list•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Four-game suspension confirmed•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Facing another suspension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Believe it or not: Move Luck, Carson up?
Heath Cummings looks at the first week of the preseason and what you should take from it -...
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Riskiest picks
Matt Franciscovich is a former Fantasy Football analyst for NFL Network
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV