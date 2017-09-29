Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Moved to active roster
Burfict was moved to the Bengals' active roster Thursday.
As expected, Burfict is looking set to play against the Browns on Sunday. He is Cincinnati's best linebacker and will provide a huge boost for their defense against a turnover-prone Cleveland offense. The Bengals have waived linebacker Hardy Nickerson to make room for Burfict.
