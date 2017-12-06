Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: No practice Wednesday

Burfict (concussion) didn't practice with the team Wednesday.

In Week 13's game, Burfict had to be put on a backboard and carted off the field, after being the victim of a vicious hit by Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, making for a scary scene. The 27-year-old linebacker has 66 tackles and 1.5 sacks in nine games this season, and he'll likely be replaced by Jordan Evans if he can't play Sunday against the Bears.