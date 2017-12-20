Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Not expected to play Sunday

Burfict (concussion) seems unlikely to play Sunday against the Lions, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official sitereports.

Burfict went through stretching exercises Wednesday but didn't participate in practice. He'll need to earn full-participant status in practice and also receive clearance from an independent neurologist before he'll be able to take the field again.

