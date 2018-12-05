Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Not practicing to begin week

Burfict (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Burfict suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Broncos, and did not practice Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether the veteran linebacker will manage to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time for Cincinnati's tilt against the Chargers in Week 14.

More News
Our Latest Stories