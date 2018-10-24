Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Not practicing Wednesday
Burfict (hip) is not practicing Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Burfict exited Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with a hip injury and did not return, and should be considered questionable for Cincinnati's matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 8. If Burfict were to miss any time, expect Jordan Evans to slot into the starting lineup and Hardy Nickerson to receive increased snaps.
