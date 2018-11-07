Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Not practicing Wednesday
Burfict (hip) did not practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Burfict has not suited up since Week 7, and still appears to be nursing a lingering hip injury. The starting linebacker was unable to return to full health during Cincinnati's bye week, and should be considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Saints.
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Sidelined Monday•
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Ruled out for Week 8•
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Still out Thursday•
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Leaves game with hip injury•
