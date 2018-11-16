Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Questionable Week 11
Burfict (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore, kKatherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Burfict sustained the hip injury Oct. 21 against the Chiefs and missed the last two games. The 28-year-old was ruled out by this point in previous weeks, so he's at least trending in the right direction. The Bengals could use a timely return by Burfict, with fellow starting linebackers Preston Brown (leg) and Nick Vigil (knee) both already ruled out.
