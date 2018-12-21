Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Questionable Week 16
Burfict (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Burfict has missed the last two games with the concussion but he was able to practice as a limited participant this week. The 28-year-old must fully clear the concussion protocol by Sunday or he will miss his third straight game, which would again leave Hardy Nickerson to start in his place at middle linebacker.
