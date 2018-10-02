Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Returns from suspension

Burfict (suspension) was reinstated by the league Monday.

The Bengals will likely activate Burfict to the 53-man roster in the coming days. The veteran linebacker is expected to assume his role as a starter alongside Preston Brown and Nick Vigil. Burfict may need a week or two to re-acclimate himself to the speed of the game, but given his tenure in this league he should be fine once ready to go.

