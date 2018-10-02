Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Returns from suspension
Burfict (suspension) was reinstated by the league Monday.
The Bengals will likely activate Burfict to the 53-man roster in the coming days. The veteran linebacker is expected to assume his role as a starter alongside Preston Brown and Nick Vigil. Burfict may need a week or two to re-acclimate himself to the speed of the game, but given his tenure in this league he should be fine once ready to go.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bell's Fantasy outlook
Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return to the Steelers during their Week 7 bye. Dave Richard...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.