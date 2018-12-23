Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Returns from two-game absence

Burfict (concussion) is active Week 16 against the Browns.

Burfict was back in practice as a full participant Friday, setting the stage for a return after missing back-to-back games. Burfict and the Bengals finish the year with division matchups on the road against Cleveland and Pittsburgh -- both games in which the linebacker recorded eight combined tackles earlier in the year.

