Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Returns from two-game absence
Burfict (concussion) is active Week 16 against the Browns.
Burfict was back in practice as a full participant Friday, setting the stage for a return after missing back-to-back games. Burfict and the Bengals finish the year with division matchups on the road against Cleveland and Pittsburgh -- both games in which the linebacker recorded eight combined tackles earlier in the year.
More News
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Questionable Week 16•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Returns to practice•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Won't play Week 15•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Still absent from practice•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Won't play against Chargers•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Not practicing to begin week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...