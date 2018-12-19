Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Returns to practice
Burfict (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Burfict missed the Bengals' last two games due to a concussion, but managed to participate in practice Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether the veteran linebacker will clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time to suit up against the Browns on Sunday, but Burfict appears to be trending in the right direction.
