Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Ruled out, as expected
Burfict (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Burfict never had a shot to play this week after taking a vicious hit from wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Steelers. The only real concern is the linebacker's long-term health, given that he had to be taken off the field on a backboard.
