Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Ruled out for Week 8
Burfict (hip) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Burfict continues to nurse a hip injury sustained during Cincinnati's loss to the Chiefs in Week 7, and Jordan Evans is expected to slot serve as the team's starting weakside linebacker as long as Burfict remains sidelined. With Nick Vigil (knee) also out, the Bengals will enter Sunday's game against the Buccaneers depleted of two starting linebackers. Burfict will attempt to recover during Cincinnati's bye week, and set his sights on a return against the Saints in Week 10.
More News
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Still out Thursday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Leaves game with hip injury•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Clear of shoulder injury•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Leaves with shoulder injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...