Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Ruled out for Week 8

Burfict (hip) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Burfict continues to nurse a hip injury sustained during Cincinnati's loss to the Chiefs in Week 7, and Jordan Evans is expected to slot serve as the team's starting weakside linebacker as long as Burfict remains sidelined. With Nick Vigil (knee) also out, the Bengals will enter Sunday's game against the Buccaneers depleted of two starting linebackers. Burfict will attempt to recover during Cincinnati's bye week, and set his sights on a return against the Saints in Week 10.