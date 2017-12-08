Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Ruled out Sunday, as expected

Burfict (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Burfict never had a shot to play this week after taking a vicious hit from wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster in Monday's 23-20 loss to the Steelers. The only real concern is the linebacker's long-term health, given that he needed to be stretchered off the field in Week 13.