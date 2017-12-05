Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Ruled out with head injury

Burfict was carted off during the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against the Steelers with a head injury and will not return.

Burfict was taken off the field on a stretcher after being the victim of an illegal crackback block by JuJu Smith-Schuster. Prior to exiting the contest, Burfict played through other ailments to record six tackles (three solo), including one for loss.

