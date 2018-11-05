Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Sidelined Monday

Burfict (hip) was held out of Monday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Burfict missed the Bengals' Week 8 tilt and appears to still be struggling with his injury after the bye week. He should be considered questionable for Cincinnati's Week 10 matchup with New Orleans for the time being.

