Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Sits out Wednesday practice

Burfict (concussion) was held out of Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Burfict sustained the head injury during Sunday's loss to the Browns. With the NFL's revamped concussion protocol, it could take some time for Burfict to return to the field. It seems likely that the veteran will miss Sunday's regular-season finale, but nothing is set in stone at the moment.

