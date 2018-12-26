Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Sits out Wednesday practice
Burfict (concussion) was held out of Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Burfict sustained the head injury during Sunday's loss to the Browns. With the NFL's revamped concussion protocol, it could take some time for Burfict to return to the field. It seems likely that the veteran will miss Sunday's regular-season finale, but nothing is set in stone at the moment.
More News
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Exits game with concussion•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Returns from two-game absence•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Questionable Week 16•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Returns to practice•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Won't play Week 15•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Still absent from practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...