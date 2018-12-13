Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Still absent from practice

Burfict (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Burfict remains in the league-mandated concussion protocol, and has yet to return to practice since sustaining a head injury Week 13. If the veteran is unable to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders, expect Hardy Nickerson to benefit from an uptick in snaps.

