Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Still out Thursday

Burfict (hip) remained out at Thursday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Before Burfict left in the second half of Sunday night's loss to the Chiefs, he was struggling to maintain discipline on his gaps. But it's also undeniable that the Bengals' linebacking corps played much better when he returned in Weeks 5 and 6 against Miami and Pittsburgh than without him the previous two weeks, so a potential absence Sunday against the Bucs would hurt.

