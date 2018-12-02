Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Suffers concussion

Burfict suffered a concussion and has officially been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Burfict will no doubt be placed in the league's concussion protocol and will need to gain clearance before a possible return for Week 14. In his absence, Hardy Nickerson could take on Burfict's role as middle linebacker for the remainder of the game.

