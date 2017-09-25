Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Suspension complete
Burfict's suspension was lifted Monday, allowing him to return to activities with the Bengals, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports
Burfict's five-game suspension, which stemmed from a preseason hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman, was reduced by two contests on appeal. Shortly thereafter, Burfict inked a three-year extension with the Bengals. With a mark of 8.7 tackles per game, and seven sacks, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown in 58 career outings, his IDP resume is unquestioned when active.
