Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Tallies second sack of season

Burfict had 12 tackles (11 solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

It was Burfict's most active game of the season and no surprise that it came against Brock Osweiler and the Broncos. Cincinnati has a similarly appealing matchup against the Browns in Week 12.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories