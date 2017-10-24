Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Will avoid suspension

Burfict will not be suspended for his apparent kick during Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burfict found himself the center of controversy yet again against the Steelers on Sunday as he appeared to kick fullback Roosevelt Nix in the facemask while on his back. The play is currently under review by the league and Burfict could face discipline in the form of a fine, but will not be forced to sit a game. Suspension being off the table at this point is a bit surprising given his history and the fact that the 27-year-old was already suspended three games for a preseason hit this year, but he will apparently be able to play against the Colts in Week 8.