Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Will not play Thursday
Burfict, who was removed from the NFI list Monday, will not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
While Burfict has been medically cleared after being sidelined with a hamstring injury, it looks like the Bengals don't see a reason to rush the linebacker back to the playing field after just a few practices. Burfict will likely be set to play in next Saturday's game against the Cowboys after he has more practice sessions under his belt.
