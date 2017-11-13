Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Won't be suspended

Burfict won't be suspended for making contact with an official during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The NFL apparently won't hold Burfict's history of dirty hits against him when deciding on punishment for Sunday's incident. He'll presumably get some kind of fine, but he should be available for Week 11 in Denver, where he'll look to improve upon his average of 6.8 tackles per game. He entered the season with a career average of 8.7 per contest.