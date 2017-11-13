Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Won't be suspended
Burfict won't be suspended for making contact with an official during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The NFL apparently won't hold Burfict's history of dirty hits against him when deciding on punishment for Sunday's incident. He'll presumably get some kind of fine, but he should be available for Week 11 in Denver, where he'll look to improve upon his average of 6.8 tackles per game. He entered the season with a career average of 8.7 per contest.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...